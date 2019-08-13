Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Broadway producer arrested on child porn charges

August 13, 2019 2:31 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A Broadway producer whose first big-budget show was derailed by a con man’s false financial promises has been arrested on child porn charges.

The producer, Ben Sprecher, was arrested Tuesday on federal charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

It was not immediately clear who would represent him at a court appearance.

A criminal complaint prepared by a New York City police detective said Sprecher admitted he possessed child porn files.

The complaint said over 100 electronic files seized from Sprecher’s residence included a nearly 46-minute video of a pre-teen girl engaging in sex acts with an adult male.

Sprecher was the lead producer of “Rebecca,” a Broadway musical that was canceled before it was to open in fall 2012. A stockbroker later admitted he’d flimflammed the producers.

