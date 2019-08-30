Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Candidate uses racially offensive term on radio show

August 30, 2019 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A longshot candidate for Louisiana governor is facing backlash for using a racist epithet on talk radio.

Gary Landrieu, a white independent, was on WGSO radio in New Orleans this week. The Advocate reports he was talking about names used against him when he was a child. One was a racially offensive term used against people who support African-Americans.

A Gary Landrieu spokeswoman said he was just bluntly explaining his childhood experiences as a nephew of former Mayor Moon Landrieu, who had championed civil rights.

Gary Landrieu’s campaign stances are starkly different from those of his famous relatives. For instance, he calls for protection of Confederate monuments. His cousin, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, worked to remove three monuments to Confederate figures from New Orleans streets.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space