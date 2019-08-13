Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Comedian Andy Dick reports attack in New Orleans

August 13, 2019 3:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Comedian Andy Dick says he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter.

Dick tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate he was unconscious for 15 minutes after someone knocked him to the ground with a punch early Saturday.

The comedian and musician is known for his role on the 1990s NBC-TV show “NewsRadio.” He was performing at a nightspot before the alleged assault.

Dick says he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, adding he was observed there for what he described as a “possible brain bleed.”

Advertisement

Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, says the performer didn’t have any reason to expect to be attacked. He says he was “flabbergasted” by what happened.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

State police haven’t made any arrests.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service