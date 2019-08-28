Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Comedian says hammers got him ousted from Idaho statehouse

August 28, 2019 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A comedian known for smashing fruit and vegetables with giant wooden hammers says he was escorted out of Idaho’s Statehouse when he entered the building carrying two of the hammers.

Gallagher told the Idaho Statesman in a story Wednesday that he was looking for the state’s film office on Monday for a possible project. The state doesn’t have a film office.

A person who answered the phone at the state agency that provides security said Wednesday that no one was available to comment.

The 73-year-old comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s says he’s in Boise to scout locations for a film about an ancient poet.

Advertisement

He also says he’d like to build a retirement project in the area where old celebrities could live among regular folks.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins