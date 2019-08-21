Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Country singer Drake White reveals brain condition

August 21, 2019 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After nearly collapsing onstage recently, country singer Drake White has revealed he has a brain condition that disrupts normal blood flow.

White told “People” magazine that he’s known about the condition since his diagnosis in January and he has been undergoing a series of procedures to cut off blood flow to the affected vessels.

He says he’s been diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, which is an abnormal tangle of arteries and veins in the brain.

The 35-year-old “Livin’ the Dream” singer had to be helped by a band member after nearly falling mid-performance last Friday during a concert in Roanoke, Virginia. The magazine said it was unclear if his near-collapse onstage was related to his condition or his treatment.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Summer Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union