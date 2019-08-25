Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes honeymoon to D23

August 25, 2019 11:11 am
 
1 min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Rock is honeymooning at a Disney convention.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got married last weekend in Hawaii to longtime partner Lauren Hashian — and then spent Saturday promoting “Jungle Cruise” at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

He says his new wife didn’t mind.

“She loved it because she knows D23— as she knows — is named after me. Dwayne. That’s where the D comes from,” Johnson joked on a red carpet at the convention. “We had a great wedding. Yes. It was really beautiful.”

Advertisement

Johnson partnered with Emily Blunt to make the movie based on the Disneyland ride, set to be released next year.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Blunt said her favorite moment making the film came during a comedic bit with Johnson while escaping an “Amazonian tribe.”

“The dialogue that happens and the comedy that happened in that — we could not make it through a take without laughing. So I have such a fond memory of it. It was like agony to try and get through the scene,” Blunt said.

Johnson added: “It gave me so much joy to make her laugh so hard that the takes were ruined.”

“Jungle Cruise,” directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also starring Paul Giamatti and Jack Whitehall is to be released next summer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution