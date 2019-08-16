Listen Live Sports

Eataly severs ties with Mario Batali amid misconduct scandal

August 16, 2019 4:57 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Chef Mario Batali, whose career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations, no longer owns a stake in Eataly, the Italian marketplaces he once heavily promoted.

Chris Giglio, a spokesman for Eataly USA, told The Associated Press on Friday the company has purchased Batali’s minority interest, formally ending the relationship. Batali has had no direct involvement with Eataly since December 2017, Giglio said.

Batali, known for his orange Crocs and ponytail, has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Eataly USA has several locations, including a Manhattan flagship. Batali had already given up financial stakes in all his restaurants, severing a 20-year partnership with Joe Bastianich.

