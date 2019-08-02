Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ed Sheeran sets all-time highest-grossing tour record

August 2, 2019 7:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour is one for the record books.

Pollstar confirms the 28-year-old British singer’s tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday’s show in Hannover, Germany.

Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of $736.7 million will top the previous record of $735.4 million set by U2 in 2011.

In a statement, Sheeran calls it “amazing.”

Advertisement

The Divide Tour launched on Mar. 16, 2017 and is due to end on Aug. 26. That’s 893 days compared to the 760 days U2 spent on the road.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sheeran’s tour topped U2’s attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970.

Sheeran released his “No.6 Collaborations Project” album in July, featuring collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office