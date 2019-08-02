Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Eighth and final ‘Homeland’ season to debut February 2020

August 2, 2019 2:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Showtime says the eighth and final season of “Homeland” will debut in early 2020.

The channel said on Friday that production on the acclaimed drama’s last 12 episodes is underway.

Former CIA agent Carrie struggled last season to uncover an international conspiracy to harm America’s democratic institutions.

The final season will open with Carrie, played by Claire Danes, recovering physically and mentally from her imprisonment in a Russian gulag. She’s enlisted to help co-star Mandy Patinkin’s Saul in a bid for peace in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Other cast members include Beau Bridges, Maury Sterling and Linus Roache.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Showtime says the final season of “Homeland” will begin Feb. 9.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office