Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony

August 31, 2019 2:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YORK, England (AP) — British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a lavish ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.

The two tied the knot Saturday in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.

The 32-year-old Goulding was wearing a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face. Her attendants struggled with wind as they wrangled the high-neck, long-sleeve dress.

Goulding and the 27-year-old Jopling, who has family ties to the area, were engaged last year.

Advertisement

Well-wishers lined the street leading to the cathedral as guests arrived. Among other celebrities on hand: Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight