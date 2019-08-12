Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

French stars honor provocateur director Jean-Pierre Mocky

August 12, 2019 7:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Film celebrities, a culture minister and fans have paid homage to Jean-Pierre Mocky, a fiercely independent filmmaker who directed some of France’s most famed actors over a six-decade career.

Actor Gerard Depardieu encouraged fans to come and join Monday’s funeral ceremony at the Saint-Sulpice Church in Paris, though didn’t go himself. Mocky’s stars also included Catherine Deneuve, Charles Aznavour, Jeanne Moreau and others.

Born Jean-Paul Adam Mokiejewski, Mocky died last week after a career that included directing more than 60 films from 1954 to 2017 and acting in others. His age was disputed.

He was associated with France’s New Wave cinema and he made a mark with his provocative style, though his movies didn’t achieve great commercial success. They included 1963 comedy “Un drole de paroissien” (“Heaven Sent”) and 1983 drama “A mort l’arbitre!” (“Kill the Referee!”)

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter