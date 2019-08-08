Listen Live Sports

Galaxy’s Edge creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Disney World

August 8, 2019 4:25 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Walt Disney World.

Disney officials said Thursday that an additional 5,500 short-term jobs were created in construction, trade and artisan positions.

The 14-acre land at Disney World opens at the end of the month. The land cost $1 billion and is the largest single-themed land created at a Disney park.

An identical park opened earlier this summer at Disneyland in California.

Disney World employs more than 75,000 workers, making it the largest workforce at a single site in the U.S.

