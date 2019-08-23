Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘GMA’ host Spencer apologizes for Prince George ballet joke

August 23, 2019 8:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer has apologized for on-air comments about 6-year-old Prince George taking ballet.

On Instagram Friday she called her comments “insensitive” and told George that when it comes to ballet or any other passion he should “GO FOR IT” and “love every minute of it.”

Spencer was reading George’s busy schedule a day earlier on “Good Morning America” and when it came to ballet she paused then said, “We’ll see how long that lasts.”

The moment brought criticism on Twitter, with some saying she was bullying the young royal.

Advertisement

George, the oldest of child of Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow