Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

August 4, 2019 8:09 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; former Vice President Al Gore; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Escobar.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Booker, Kudlow; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

