Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

August 9, 2019 9:26 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas; Booker; acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

