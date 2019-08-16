Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

August 16, 2019 11:11 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” —White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlowl; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas; former Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Navarro; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Navarro; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Kudlow; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.

