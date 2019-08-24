Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Conservative radio host Joe Walsh; Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld; David McIntosh, Club for Growth president.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Kudlow; Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders; McCain.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Klobuchar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.