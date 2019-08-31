Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

August 31, 2019 7:45 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pete Gaynor, acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — McAleenan; Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gaynor; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; O’Rourke.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gaynor, Scott; AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

