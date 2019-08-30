Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Hearing scheduled in Mario Batali’s indecent assault case

August 30, 2019 6:03 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — A hearing is scheduled in the indecent assault and battery case against celebrity chef Mario Batali.

Batali is not required to attend Friday’s hearing at Boston Municipal Court. A spokeswoman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the hearing will address legal motions.

Batali pleaded not guilty in May to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. His career crumbled in the wake of that and other accusations of sexual misconduct.

The accuser says Batali noticed her taking a photo of him at the restaurant and invited her to take a selfie with him. She says Batali then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.

Batali’s lawyer has said the charge is “without merit.”

Earlier this month Eataly USA bought out Batali’s minority interest in the Italian marketplace company.

