Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Hemsworth seeks to divorce Cyrus after 7 months of marriage

August 21, 2019 2:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Liam Hemsworth is seeking a divorce from Miley Cyrus after seven months of marriage.

The 29-year-old Australian actor filed for the dissolution of his marriage to the 26-year-old American pop star in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

Hemsworth, whose attorney Laura Wasser has been involved in many major stars’ divorces, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The two were an on-again, off-again couple for more than a decade before marrying in December. They announced their separation on Aug. 10.

Advertisement

They have no children but said in the statement announcing their separation that they will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Robotic Process Automation (RPA),...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff