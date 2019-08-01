Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

AJ Calloway exiting ‘Extra’ after sex misconduct allegations

August 1, 2019 9:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A.J. Calloway is leaving the syndicated entertainment news show “Extra” in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Warner Brothers issued a statement Wednesday saying the company has investigated the claims into Calloway’s conduct and he and the company “have mutually agreed to part ways.” The statement did not say when the agreement was made.

The company had investigated prior accusations against Calloway and found no suggestion of workplace misconduct. But the 44-year-old was suspended in February after Warner Brothers became aware of additional allegations.

At the time, Calloway’s lawyer said her client vehemently denied ever assaulting anyone and looked forward to clearing his name.

Advertisement

His lawyer has not replied to an email seeking comment.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share progress in data center optimization in this free webinar.

Calloway had been with “Extra” since 2005.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office