Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Jolie shares pride in son Maddox, joining Marvel movie

August 25, 2019 10:40 am
 
1 min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angelina Jolie says she’s “so proud” that her 18-year-old son is leaving home to study biochemistry in South Korea.

The actress was seen in video released several days ago dropping her son Maddox off at Yonsei University in Seoul, and holding back tears.

“I didn’t realize everybody had watched me do it,” she said Saturday at the D23 expo in Anaheim, California. “It felt very private when we were there and just fun. But the school is so wonderful and we’re so proud that he’s there. And it’s a great university and I’m just amazed I have a son who’s that smart.”

Jolie is in two upcoming Disney movies: a sequel to “Maleficent” and Marvel Studios’ “Eternals.”

Advertisement

“They called me — but I was so happy. I think I just didn’t see myself that way. I thought I was kind of ready to direct and sit home,” Jolie said of joining “Eternals.” “I was but now I’m now I’m going to be dressing in gold and jumping around.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

“Eternals,” which will feature actors including Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and Kumail Nanjiani, is set for release next year. It’s directed by filmmaker Chloe Zhao, until now best known for critically acclaimed indie films like “The Rider.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution