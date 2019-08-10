Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Judge rejects bid for new trial in ‘Making a Murderer’ case

August 10, 2019 12:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A judge has rejected a man’s bid for a new trial in a Wisconsin killing featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz on Thursday denied Steven Avery’s request in the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach.

Halbach’s remains were found in the Avery family’s salvage yard. Avery argued the state turned over bones to the Halbach family without notifying the defense, but WLUK-TV reports the judge ruled that does not mean Avery should get a new trial.

The bones were given to Halbach’s family in 2011, but Avery’s attorneys were not notified until 2018. Tests were inconclusive about whether the bones were animal or human.

Advertisement

Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, tweeted an appeal is likely.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, also is serving a life sentence in the killing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot