The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Jury to deliberate Monday in California serial-killing case

August 8, 2019 7:25 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has received the case of a man charged with fatally stabbing two women in their Southern California homes and attempting to kill a third.

Jurors were given the case of 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo on Thursday and are scheduled to begin deliberating Monday.

Earlier Thursday in the prosecution’s rebuttal to the defense’s closing arguments, Deputy District Attorney Daniel Akemon said Gargiulo had “the mind of a serial killer” as he reviewed the evidence of attacks he said were chillingly similar.

Akemon dismissed a defense argument that another man had killed 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin in 2001 out of jealousy when he learned she was about to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified during the trial.

Akemon said the defense’s alternate suspect had been thoroughly investigated and cleared.

