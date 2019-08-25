Listen Live Sports

Kanye West hosts service honoring Ohio mass shooting victims

August 25, 2019 2:01 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service in Ohio in support of those affected by the recent mass shooting.

A large crowd gathered at the musician’s service in a park in Dayton. The event featured choir singers and was also attended by comedian Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle, who resides in nearby Yellow Springs, was scheduled to host a special block party and benefit concert later Sunday in Dayton for those affected by the shooting. That event was expected to feature national and local entertainers.

Organizers of Sunday night’s “Gem City Shine” event say it would be an effort to “reclaim” the entertainment district where 24-year-old Connor Betts’ 32-second rampage killed nine people and left dozens injured on Aug. 4.

