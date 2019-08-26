Listen Live Sports

Lara Spencer apologizes for Prince George ballet comment

August 26, 2019 11:35 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer has apologized for her “insensitive” comments about Prince George taking ballet lessons.

Spencer discussed the backlash against her comments Monday, saying she has learned the “bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.”

She was heavily criticized last week when she heard Prince George loved ballet and she said “we’ll see how long that lasts.”

Spencer interviewed dancers Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels on Monday. They all told their stories about the stigma they faced.

She says she hopes she has turned a negative “into a teachable moment.”

