Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lauren Daigle gets 6 nominations from Dove Awards

August 14, 2019 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle, who has had major crossover success with her single, “You Say,” received six nominations Wednesday from the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards.

Daigle’s nominations include artist of the year and song of the year.

“You Say” topped both Billboard’s adult contemporary and Christian airplay charts. KING & COUNTRY, Hillsong UNITED, MercyMe and TobyMac are also vying for artist of the year.

Writer/producer Wayne Haun is the overall leading nominee with 10. Recording artists Kirk Franklin and for KING & COUNTRY have five nominations each.

Advertisement

The awards show will be held Oct. 15 in Nashville.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act