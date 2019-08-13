Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley Cyrus ‘nothing but health’

August 13, 2019 2:30 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Liam Hemsworth is wishing his wife Miley Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness” days after Cyrus’ representative announced the couple’s separation.

Hemsworth posted on Instagram on Monday confirming the pair’s separation and saying he won’t be making comments to “any journalists or media outlets.”

A representative for Cyrus says the couple decided a break was best while they focus on “themselves and careers” after less than a year of marriage.

Hemsworth, who starred in “The Hunger Games” films, and Cyrus have dated on and off for more than a decade. They married in December.

The representative says the pair will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”

