Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Longtime ‘Simpsons’ composer sues, claims age discrimination

August 5, 2019 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The longtime composer of “The Simpsons” has sued over his dismissal from the long-running series, saying he was discriminated against because of his age and a perceived disability.

The lawsuit filed by Alf Clausen in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday for age discrimination, wrongful termination and retaliation comes nearly two years after Clausen says he was fired from composing and conducting all music for “The Simpsons.”

The 78-year-old Clausen’s lawsuit says he was told that he was being replaced because the series was “taking the music in a different direction.” No other details were included.

The Fox prime-time animated series debuted in 1989. Its 31st season is scheduled to premiere in September.

Advertisement

A message seeking comment from a representative for the show was not immediately returned.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima