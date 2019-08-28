Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Man charged in theft of artifacts from Michigan museum

August 28, 2019 10:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A 61-year-old man has been charged in the theft of artifacts from a western Michigan museum that’s housed on a World War II-era warship.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson says John Anthony Zaputil is named in a warrant this week charging him with larceny. Hilson said Zaputil is from Iowa, but had been staying at a Muskegon-area hotel in recent months.

Zaputil declined to comment, citing the advice of an attorney. The Muskegon Chronicle reports Zaputil is a licensed osteopathic physician in Michigan.

Police have said about a dozen items were taken Aug. 3 from the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum in Muskegon, including medals, a shoulder patch and lapel pins. Hilson says they weren’t immediately recovered. WOOD-TV reports a surveillance photo helped lead investigators to Zaputil.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins