Mariah Carey records new song as theme for ABC’s ‘mixed-ish’

August 5, 2019 12:01 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mariah Carey has recorded a new song that will debut as the theme of ABC’s “black-ish” spinoff.

ABC announced Monday that Carey has co-written and sings the theme music to “mixed-ish.” Carey says in a statement that she loves the show’s pilot, which focuses on the 1980s upbringing of Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow.

Carey says she has wanted to collaborate with “black-ish’s” creators for some time, and providing music for a show focused on a biracial woman like herself is a natural fit.

“mixed-ish” is set to premiere on ABC on Sept. 24. It stars Arica Himmel as young Rainbow, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter as her parents.

