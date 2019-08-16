Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ promotion jams up Los Angeles

August 16, 2019 2:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A city-wide promotion in Los Angeles for a popular Amazon television series caused chaos when drivers lined up for hours to cash in on 1950s gas prices.

Amazon partnered with nearly 30 businesses to roll back prices Thursday in honor of the show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” set in the ’50s, as part of an Emmy Awards campaign.

Police had to shut down a 30-cents-per-gallon promotion at a Chevron gas station in Santa Monica after eager customers lining up caused traffic delays at the nearby westbound Santa Monica Freeway for hours.

One motorist took to Twitter to complain, saying it would have been a better idea “if we had the same number of cars on the road as in the ’50s.”

Advertisement

The show is nominated for 20 Emmy Awards. The Emmys will air Sept. 14.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US