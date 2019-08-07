Listen Live Sports

MSNBC’s Wallace apologizes for remark on Trump and Latinos

August 7, 2019 11:02 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has apologized for falsely saying on her show that President Donald Trump was “talking about exterminating Latinos.”

She apologized Tuesday on Twitter for a comment she made on her show the day before. She tweeted that her mistake wasn’t intentional and that she was sorry.

Wallace was responding to a remark by USA Today columnist Raul Reyes, who was a guest on her afternoon show. Reyes had noted that Trump has talked about an infestation through illegal immigration, and the natural conclusion is to attempt an extermination.

Wallace was a communications director for former President George W. Bush and has been a harsh critic of Trump.

