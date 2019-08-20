Listen Live Sports

Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 12-18

August 20, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 12-18. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.1 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 7.9 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.11 million.

4. NFL Exhibition Football: Seattle at Minnesota, Fox, 5.3 million.

5. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 5.06 million.

6. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.76 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.72 million.

8. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.42 million.

9. “NCIS,” CBS, 4.4 million.

10. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.37 million.

11. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Monday), ABC, 4.35 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 4.23 million.

13. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.21 million.

14. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Tuesday), ABC, 4.09 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.04 million.

16. “Dateline NBC” (Monday), NBC, 4 million.

17. “FBI,” CBS, 3.91 million.

18. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 3.75 million.

19. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.61 million.

20. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 3.6 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

