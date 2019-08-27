Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 19-25

August 27, 2019 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 19-25. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.43 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 8.12 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.07 million.

Advertisement

4. NFL Exhibition Football: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, NBC, 6.24 million.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

5. College Football: Miami at Florida, ESPN, 5.97 million.

6. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 5.21 million.

7. “NFL Pre-Game Show,” NBC, 4.9 million.

8. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Monday), ABC, 4.8 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.64 million.

9. “NCIS,” CBS, 4.64 million.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

11. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.56 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 4.53 million.

13. “The “$100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.48 million.

14. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.47 million.

15. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.38 million.

16. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Tuesday), ABC, 4.13 million.

17. “FBI,” CBS, 4.07 million.

18. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 3.95 million.

19. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 3.93 million.

20. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.81 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is owned by CBS Corp. CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corp; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by Comcast Corp.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus