Nielsen’s top programs for July 29-Aug. 4

August 6, 2019 6:03 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 29-Aug. 4. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “Presidential Debate” (Wednesday), CNN, 10.77 million.

2. “Presidential Debate Analysis” (Wednesday), CNN, 9.21 million.

3. “Presidential Debate” (Tuesday), CNN, 8.69 million.

4. “Presidential Debate Intro,” (Wednesday), CNN, 8.21 million.

5. “Presidential Debate Analysis” (Tuesday), CNN, 8.11 million.

6. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 7.98 million.

7. “The Bachelorette” (Tuesday), ABC, 7.52 million.

8. “The Bachelorette” (Monday), ABC, 7.25 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.49 million.

10. “Presidential Debate Intro” (Tuesday), CNN, 6.31 million.

11. NFL Exhibition Football: Denver at Atlanta, NBC, 5.35 million.

12. “NFL Exhibition Intro,” NBC, 5.05 million.

13. “CMA Fest,” ABC, 4.68 million.

14. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.66 million.

15. Movie: “Descendants 3,” Disney, 4.59 million.

16. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.38 million.

17. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.13 million.

18. “Hannity” (Thursday), Fox News, 4.07 million.

19. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.95 million.

20. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.84 million.

___

ABC and Disney are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal. CNN is owned by AT&T.

