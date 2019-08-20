Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
No camping at Phish shows near Denver over plague concerns

August 20, 2019 6:23 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Thousands of people who planned to camp during three days of Phish concerts at a stadium outside Denver will no longer be able to because of concerns that fleas in and around nearby prairie dog burrows could spread the plague.

The Denver Post reports public health officials are still finding infected fleas in fields surrounding Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. The stadium’s owner decided to ban camping during the concerts over Labor Day weekend, and the band posted the notice on its website Tuesday.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 people were expected to camp.

The band’s well-known Shakedown Street, where fans sell souvenirs and food, also will not be allowed because the area normally used by vendors outside the stadium is on a dirt road.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

