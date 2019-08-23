Listen Live Sports

Officials: Teen at dance competition in Arizona had measles

August 23, 2019 9:15 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Public health officials say a teenager competing in the World Hip Hop Championship in Phoenix has measles and may have exposed others at the dance competition.

The Maricopa County Public Health Department said Friday the teen was infectious with measles from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11 at the Arizona Grand Resort, where the competition was held.

She also traveled through Terminal 2 at Sky Harbor Airport on the evening of Aug. 11. The terminal is used by United, Alaska, Spirit and a handful of small commuter airlines.

Health department spokeswoman Sonia Singh says the girl lives outside the United States but she can’t say where to maintain confidentiality.

Health officials say anyone potentially exposed to measles should watch for symptoms such as a fever or unexplained rash until Sept. 2.

