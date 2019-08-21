Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma woman charged with racist vandalism hospitalized

August 21, 2019 4:24 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A woman charged with spray-painting racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic graffiti on the county Democratic Party’s offices, an art center and an elementary school in Norman, Oklahoma, was hospitalized for medical and mental health treatment.

Court documents show that on Aug. 1, 45-year-old Allison Johnson was ordered to be taken to a hospital because “of a possible danger to (her) health.” The order, which was first reported on by The Oklahoman, says Johnson will be returned to the Cleveland County jail in Norman when she’s released.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Joy Hampton said Wednesday that federal privacy laws prevented her from saying whether Johnson had been returned to jail.

Johnson is charged with damaging a sculpture and spray-painting graffiti, including swastikas and racial slurs.

