Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Online bidding opens for Elvis Presley items

August 1, 2019 9:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jewelry, clothing, contractual documents and a signed guitar are among more than 400 items available at an auction of Elvis Presley-related memorabilia at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Elvis Presley Enterprises says online bidding is now open for The Auction at Graceland, part of the Elvis Week celebration in August. The celebration of the late singer and actor’s life and career draws fans each year to Memphis and Graceland, Presley’s former home-turned-museum.

Elvis Week coincides with the anniversary of Presley’s death on Aug. 16, 1977.

The Aug. 13 auction will include a black tuxedo made for Presley’s 1969 Film, “The Trouble with Girls,” a 14 karat diamond ring he gave to musician JD Sumner, and an agreement signed in 1955 by Presley giving Col. Tom Parker part of Presley’s publishing rights.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office