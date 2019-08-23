Listen Live Sports

Peppa Pig to get new owner: GI Joe maker Hasbro

August 23, 2019 4:59 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Hasbro is going whole hog on Peppa Pig.

The maker of Monopoly and GI Joe will pay about $4 billion to buy Entertainment One Ltd., a British entertainment company that produces “Peppa Pig,” ”PJ Masks” and other animated shows for preschoolers.

“Peppa Pig,” which stars a pink cartoon pig with a British accent, airs worldwide and is translated into over 40 languages.

Shares in Entertainment One jumped 30% in London on Friday.

Hasbro Inc., based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, says the deal will help it turn more of its toy brands into shows or movies. Many of its brands, including My Little Pony and Transformers, already appear in TV shows and movies.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

