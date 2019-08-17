Listen Live Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

August 17, 2019
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes firefighters rescuing children left alone in an apartment which caught fire in St. Louis; boaters on Russia’s Volga River floating near a partially submerged monastery and a radio telescope antenna; and celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival in upstate New York.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 10-16, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

