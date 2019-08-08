Listen Live Sports

Police: Kansas City man used ax to kill 2 men

August 8, 2019 3:44 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged in the deaths of two men, and police say he used an ax as the weapon.

Citing charging documents, The Kansas City Star reports 22-year-old Mario Markworth was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder. Markworth is jailed on $250,000 bond and doesn’t have a listed attorney.

The bodies of 56-year-old Michael McLin and 52-year-old Kevin Waters were found just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot behind the Sheffield Life Center.

Police initially said both men had been stabbed, but Markworth allegedly told detectives he used an ax. Both victims suffered head trauma and cuts. Police say one had defensive wounds on his hands, while the other appeared to have also been bitten by a human.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

