Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

PR firm: ‘Every iota’ of Smollett claim true; police differ

August 28, 2019 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s PR team says “every iota” of his account of being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago is supported by police evidence despite police repeatedly saying it was all staged.

A statement emailed Wednesday follows a city filing Monday defending its lawsuit seeking to recoup costs of investigating what it says was a January publicity stunt.

The statement says “every iota of information … Smollett has stated has been fully corroborated.”

The statement didn’t say what evidence allegedly backs Smollett’s claim that masked men hurling racist and homophobic insults beat him and looped a noose around his neck.

Advertisement

The city says GPS data, video and other evidence prove Smollett paid the men to fake a hate crime.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

State prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against Smollett in March. A special prosecutor is investigating that decision.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins