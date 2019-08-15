Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Actor Michael Madsen pleads no contest to DUI

August 15, 2019 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Madsen has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor drunken driving after crashing his SUV into a pole in Malibu in March.

In an agreement with prosecutors, the “Reservoir Dogs” actor entered the plea to one count of driving with .08% blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI offense.

He was sentenced Thursday to four days in jail and five years’ probation.

His attorney Perry Wander says Madsen did not receive any special treatment in the case and the sentence is standard.

Advertisement

Wander says Madsen looks forward to completing his probation and asks for his family’s privacy.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

No one was injured when Madsen was driving a Toyota Land Rover that ran into a pole on March 24.

The 61-year-old is best known for playing gun-toting tough guys in the films of director Quentin Tarantino.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Madsen pleaded no contest to the charge.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US