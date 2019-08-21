Listen Live Sports

Riesterer, wrote Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling,” dies

August 21, 2019 11:49 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Frederic Riesterer, the producer and creator of electronic dance music who co-wrote the Grammy-nominated hit “I Gotta Feeling” with The Black Eyed Peas, has died. He was 58.

Riesterer, who used the stage name Fred Rister, also worked with David Guetta but, unlike the superstar French DJ, eschewed the limelight.

Last year he wrote; “I am the most famous of the unknowns. I work with pleasure for others without seeking their glory.”

Born in northern France near the border with Belgium, Riesterer trained as a hairdresser before finding his calling in music as a DJ, writer and producer.

Riesterer’s publisher confirmed Wednesday he died on Tuesday but had no further details. Riesterer had long battled cancer.

Guetta said on Instagram: “I feel very lonely right now crying in my bed.”

