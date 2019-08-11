Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Some of ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ cast to celebrate film

August 11, 2019 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Some cast members of the “The Shawshank Redemption” movie will reunite in Ohio for the film’s 25th anniversary celebration.

The Aug. 16-18 celebration of the film shot almost entirely in and around the northern Ohio city of Mansfield will feature various events, including panel discussions with crew and cast members.

Organizers say TV personality and film critic Ben Mankiewicz will lead one discussion Friday in Mansfield at the Renaissance Theatre, where the movie premiered in 1994. It will precede a screening of the film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

The host of Turner Classic Movies also will moderate another discussion Saturday at the Ohio State Reformatory that served as Shawshank State Prison in the movie.

Advertisement

A schedule of activities can be found on the Shawshank Trail website .

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter