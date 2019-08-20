Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Judge to rule on tossing suit against Smollett in October

August 20, 2019 11:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge hearing the city of Chicago’s lawsuit against Jussie Smollett says she’ll rule on the actor’s request to toss the suit in October.

The 10-minute status hearing Tuesday was the first since the civil case was moved to federal court from state court. The former “Empire” actor didn’t attend the hearing in Chicago.

The city accuses Smollett of staging a racist and anti-gay attack against himself in January. It sued to force Smollett to pay $130,000 in police overtime and other expenses after state prosecutors dropped charges accusing him of filing a false report.

The defense motion to dismiss earlier this month calls the bid to recoup costs a “perverse tactic” since charges were dismissed. They maintain the attack was real.

Advertisement

The next status hearing is Oct. 22.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars