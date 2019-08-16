Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Survivor of 2015 on-air shooting sues Virginia TV station

August 16, 2019 10:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONETA, Va. (AP) — The only survivor of a 2015 attack where a disgruntled former employee shot and killed two Virginia journalists is suing the television station whose on-camera interview she was appearing in.

The Roanoke Times reports Vicki Gardner is suing WDBJ for $6 million in damages in an amended civil complaint. Gardner says WDBJ was negligent in hiring Vester Lee Flanagan II, who wounded her and killed journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward then himself.

Flanagan had been fired two years prior for reportedly threatening behavior. Gardner’s lawsuit says WDBJ didn’t properly screen Flanagan, who had similar issues with previous employers.

Gardner filed the suit in 2017, but the defense contended some of the negligence claims were flawed. The suit was shortened Thursday and seeks $3 million less and fewer claims.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US