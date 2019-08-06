Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Suspense builds to a crescendo in Sandra Brown’s ‘Outfox’

August 6, 2019 7:51 am
 
1 min read
Share       

“Outfox: a Novel” (Grand Central Publishing), by Sandra Brown

FBI agent Drex Easton has been pursuing Weston Graham for a long time, but the man has remained elusive using a variety of disguises and aliases to stay one step ahead of Easton.

Graham has successfully embezzled the fortunes of eight women over the years, and all the victims disappeared after their funds were drained. Easton wants to help everyone who has questions get closure. Now he has a shot when his colleagues learn of a recently married man named Jasper Ford. The profile they have created for this sociopath fits Ford perfectly.

Easton moves next door to start surveillance of this suspect, but his plan goes awry immediately when he meets the suspect’s wife, Talia Shafer. She is so beautiful, Easton finds himself distracted and unable to focus on anything but her, which puts the stakeout in jeopardy. The closer Easton gets to Talia and her husband, the more convinced he is that Ford is the person he’s been seeking all these years. But is his judgment clouded by his growing attraction to Talia?

Advertisement

The suspense builds to a crescendo as Easton starts to realize that Ford seems to know his every move.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Sandra Brown is a master when it comes to rogue characters, increasing the level of tension to cause the pace of the narrative to move faster and faster, with scenes of supersteamy sex. This time she not only nails a story that has several surprises, but also maintains the quality that everyone expects in her novels.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima